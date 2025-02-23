Call Me By Your Name to Brokeback Mountain; Top 10 movies that redefines love and celebrates individuality
Here's a list of some films that redefines love and celebrates individuality.
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 23, 2025
Moonlight follows Chiron, a young African-American boy who struggles with his own identity.
Red, White and Royal Blue follows two high-profile public figures who have to keep their relationship a secret.
My Own Private Idaho follows Waters and Favor, two friends who set out on a road trip to find something.
Brokeback Mountain centers around Ennis and Jack, two shepherds who develop a unique relationship with each other.
Aligarh centers around Dr Shrinivas, a professor who forms a special bond with the journalist who covers his story.
Call Me By Your Name centers around Elio, a teenager who develops feelings for Oliver.
All of Us Strangers follows Adam who gets a chance to encounter a mysterious neighbor Harry.
My Son Is Gay revolves around Lakshmi who discovers a hard-hitting truth about his son.
eCupid centers around Marshall who uses websites to get everything he wants.
