Call Me By Your Name to Brokeback Mountain; Top 10 movies that redefines love and celebrates individuality

Here's a list of some films that redefines love and celebrates individuality.

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2025

Here’s a list of some films that redefines love and celebrates individuality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moonlight follows Chiron, a young African-American boy who struggles with his own identity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red, White and Royal Blue follows two high-profile public figures who have to keep their relationship a secret.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Own Private Idaho follows Waters and Favor, two friends who set out on a road trip to find something.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brokeback Mountain centers around Ennis and Jack, two shepherds who develop a unique relationship with each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aligarh centers around Dr Shrinivas, a professor who forms a special bond with the journalist who covers his story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Call Me By Your Name centers around Elio, a teenager who develops feelings for Oliver.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All of Us Strangers follows Adam who gets a chance to encounter a mysterious neighbor Harry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All of Us Strangers follows Adam who gets a chance to encounter a mysterious neighbor Harry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Son Is Gay revolves around Lakshmi who discovers a hard-hitting truth about his son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

eCupid centers around Marshall who uses websites to get everything he wants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Crash Landing on You to True Beauty; Top 10 Korean dramas with most satisfying ending

 

 Find Out More