Captain America movies to watch before Captain America: Brave New World
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 10, 2025
Captain America: Brave New World is the upcoming American superhero film that is set to release on 14 February 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Wilson will play the new Captain America whereas Joaquin Torres is the new falcon. The film is based on a dystopian theme. The villainous Red Hulk is ready to make his MCU debut.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Here’s the list of Captain America movies you need to watch before watching Captain America: Brave New World.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Captain America: The First Avenger revolves around an American soldier who is experimented on to become a super soldier.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The sci-fi action thriller film released in July 2011. It was directed by Joe Johnston and features Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell and Sebastian Stan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Captain America: Civil War centers on discordance between Captain America and Iron Man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The adventure thriller film directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and was released in May 2016.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Captain America: The Winter Soldier centers on a team including Steve Rogers, Black Widow and Falcon who come together to find hidden secrets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The action adventure film was released in April 2014 and was directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Chic Suits for Women – Find Your Perfect Fit on Amazon!
Find Out More