Captain Miller on OTT: Release date, platform to watch and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
The first film of a trilogy, "Captain Miller," has made a respectable amount of money at the box office since its premiere.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush plays the protagonist role in the movie, with Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick providing strong support.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On January 12, 2024, Captain Miller debuted in theaters in time for the Pongal celebrations. The movie will be shown in 2D and IMAX theaters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is reportedly scheduled to release via over-the-top (OTT) service on February 9th, and Amazon Prime has obtained the digital streaming rights.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Captain Miller is set in the 1930's and tells the journey of a man who is fighting for freedom, making it not only engaging but also very emotional," said Arun Matheswaran, the director.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"The film showcases Dhanush in a way the audience has never seen before, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the appreciation the film has received" , according to him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before "Captain Miller" was released, Arun Matheswaran disclosed a crucial choice about the film's finale in an interview.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One important action sequence that lasted for around four minutes was cut in order to obtain a "U/A" certification as opposed to a "A."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Valentine’s Week: Things to avoid while flirting with your special someone
Find Out More