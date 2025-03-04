Carole & Tuesday to Belle; TOP 10 musical Anime movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video and Crunchyroll
Roger Khuraijam
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2025
Here is a list of musical anime to watch.
pooi (2)Given (Prime Video) follows Ritsuka who was ready to give up on the music unit he met with Mafuyu. Soon, Mafuyu starts talking guitar lessons from Ritsuka and hopes to make him a lead singer,
Your Lie In April (Netflix) revolves around a young pianist named Kо̄sei, who loses the ability to perform the piano after his mother's death. However, his life changed when he met violinist Kaori.
Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life (Crunchyroll) centers around a sole member of a high school club who puts together an unlikely crew, and prepares for a music competition.
Carole & Tuesday (Netflix) projects on Carole who meets a rich girl Tuesday and each realises that they have found the musical partner they need.
Takt Op. Destiny (Crunchyroll) focuses on Takt, a conductor who teams up with Unmei, a member of the Musicart and fights the monsters that plan to destroy all music.
Sound! Euphonium (Crunchyroll) is about Kumiko, a girl with no ambition, decides to change herself and tries to leave her hobby that is playing euphonium.
Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song (Prime Video) follows Vivy, a humanoid who performs songs in Nierland with the help of science. Her life takes a turn when she meets a robot from the future.
Belle (Netflix) revolves around a high school student who becomes a globally beloved singer after entering a fantastic virtual world. Soon, she embarks on an epic quest to uncover a ruthless vigilante.
Lost Song (Netflix) centers around Rin, a young girl who is blessed with the power of song. Soon, she embarks on a journey to get to the capital, little did she know, there is another girl on the other side.
B-Project (Crunchyroll) projects on Tsubasa Sumisora, who is assigned to work with the music idol B-Project, a group of 10 young men who each have their own personalities.