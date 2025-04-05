Carter to Oldboy; TOP 10 Korean action thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2025
Here is a list of Korean action thrillers to watch.
Carter (Netflix) tells the story of a man who wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission.
The Con Artists (Prime Video) centers around three thieves who race against time to steal an exorbitant amount of money at a customs building in South Korea.
Tunnel (Prime Video) revolves around a car salesman who gets trapped when a poorly constructed tunnel collapses, and gets trapped inside.
The Divine Fury (Prime Video) projects on Yong-hoo who blames God for letting his parents die after a serious accident.
A Taxi Driver (Prime Video) focuses on a taxi driver from Seoul who unintentionally becomes involved in the events of the Gwangju Uprising in 1980.
Oldboy (JioHotstar) follows Oh Dae-su, who is imprisoned in a cell resembling a hotel room for 15 years without knowing the identity of his captor or his captor's motives.
Joint Security Area (Prime Video) depicts the story of two North Korean troopers who died at the Korean Demilitarized Zone, a group of neutral investigators examine the incident to find the perpetrators.
A Bittersweet Life (Prime Video) follows high-ranking gangster Young Sun-woo refuses to follow his boss Kanga's orders. Things become ugly and turn into a gang war which only causes several deaths.
Hunt (Prime Video) is about NIS agents Park Pyong-ho and Kim Jung-do, who begin to suspect each other while hunting down a hidden spy within their organization
The Outlaws (Prime Video) centers around a war breaks loose between Korean and Chinese gangs, a detective from Seoul does everything in his power to keep peace in the neighbourhood.
