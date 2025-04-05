Carter to Oldboy; TOP 10 Korean action thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2025

Here is a list of Korean action thrillers to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Carter (Netflix) tells the story of a man who wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Con Artists (Prime Video) centers around three thieves who race against time to steal an exorbitant amount of money at a customs building in South Korea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tunnel (Prime Video) revolves around a car salesman who gets trapped when a poorly constructed tunnel collapses, and gets trapped inside.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Divine Fury (Prime Video) projects on Yong-hoo who blames God for letting his parents die after a serious accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Taxi Driver (Prime Video) focuses on a taxi driver from Seoul who unintentionally becomes involved in the events of the Gwangju Uprising in 1980.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oldboy (JioHotstar) follows Oh Dae-su, who is imprisoned in a cell resembling a hotel room for 15 years without knowing the identity of his captor or his captor's motives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joint Security Area (Prime Video) depicts the story of two North Korean troopers who died at the Korean Demilitarized Zone, a group of neutral investigators examine the incident to find the perpetrators.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Bittersweet Life (Prime Video) follows high-ranking gangster Young Sun-woo refuses to follow his boss Kanga's orders. Things become ugly and turn into a gang war which only causes several deaths.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hunt (Prime Video) is about NIS agents Park Pyong-ho and Kim Jung-do, who begin to suspect each other while hunting down a hidden spy within their organization

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Outlaws (Prime Video) centers around a war breaks loose between Korean and Chinese gangs, a detective from Seoul does everything in his power to keep peace in the neighbourhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Wife to Alone; TOP 10 Hindi horror movies on ZEE5 you must watch

 

 Find Out More