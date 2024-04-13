Chamkila and 9 other Hindi musicals to stream on Netflix and other OTT
| Apr 13, 2024
Chamkila on Netflix is the newly released Bollywood musical based on the life of Amar Singh Chamkila.
Khamoshi - The Musical is a musical romance about a hearing daughter of deaf-mute parents who loves music. On YouTube.
Rockstar follows a rock musician's struggles with maintaining success. On Jio Cinema.
Mughal-e-azam is an epic historical drama about a prince's love for a court dancer defying his emperor father. On Zee5.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age comedy exploring the lives and loves of friends on a trek. On Netflix.
Street Dancer 3 is a hindi musical drama featuring rival dance crews competing in a tournament. On Prime Video.
Dil Se is a romance between a radio executive and a mysterious revolutionary. On Netflix.
Rab Ne Bana DI Jodi, a man transforms himself to win the love of his young wife. On Prime Video.
