Chamkila and other Hindi movies that directly released on OTT and are a must watch

May 13, 2024

Ae Watan Mere Watan follows a young girl who starts an underground station during the Indian freedom struggle, on Prime Video.

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biopic movie on Netflix following the story of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Gulmohar follows a family that gathers for a final celebration before their ancestral house is demolished, on Hotstar.

Bloody Daddy, an alcoholic police officer is targeted by a crime boss after disrupting a drug operation. On Jio Cinema.

Apurva is the story of a woman outsmarts a gang of decoits in Chambal after being kidnapped by them. On Hotstar.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is about a failed diamond heist during a flight leads to a hostage situation. On Netflix.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, a lawyer fights for justice in a case involving a minor assaulted by a fraudulent godman. On Zee5.

Jaane Jaan, a single mother who gets involved in a crime investigation with help from her neighbor and a determined police officer. On Netflix.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, a young policewoman investigates the theft of a valuable jackfruit belonging to a local politician. On Netflix.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka, a retired widower seeks companionship and forms a close friendship with a lively woman. On Prime Video.

