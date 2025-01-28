Chef to Burnt; TOP 10 movies on Cooking to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 28, 2025
Get ready to savor the flavors and aromas of these cooking movies that will make you want to cook.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chef (Prime Video) is about Chef Carl who starts fixing up a food truck after he loses his job at a restaurant. Things changed when he opened up his food truck.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cook Up a Storm (Netflix) centers on two rival chefs, a Cantonese cook and a MIchelin-starred French chef who competes but unexpectedly teams up for a common enemy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hunger (Netflix) follows Aoy, a street-food cook who is invited to join the fine-dining industry under the tutelage of the infamous Chef Paul,
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Big Night (Prime Video) focuses on two brothers who run an Italian restaurant and must do whatever to impress a famous American-Italian singer and save their failing restaurant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Eat Drink Man Woman (Prime Video) projects on a widowed chef who lives with his three daughters. Things change when the middle child tells her future plan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Hundred-Foot Journey (Prime Video) is about an Indian family who moves to France and sets up a restaurant opposite a well-established French haute cuisine restaurant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Burnt (Prime Video) follows Adam Jones, a talented chef who fell from grace as a result of his arrogance. Determined to focus, he moves to London and starts working.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ratatouille (Hotstar) is about a young rat Remy who dreams of becoming a chef and tries to achieve his goal by forming an unlikely alliance with the restaurant's garbage boy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mostly Martha (Prime Video) follows a workaholic chef who is forced to adjust to major changes in her personal and professional life that are beyond her control.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No Reservations (Prime Video) is about a hard-edged chef whose life is turned upside down when she decides to take in her young niece following a tragic accident that killed her sister.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sholay to Dabangg and other TOP 10 Bollywood movies that redefined the action genre
Find Out More