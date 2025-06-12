Twenty Five Twenty One to Crash Landing On You: Top 10 Korean dramas to set your mood right
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 12, 2025
Crash Landing On You follows a South Korean heiress who falls in love with an army officer from North Korea.
Twenty Five Twenty One follows the love story of a teenage fencer and a young man from 1998 to 2021.
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay revolves around the personal struggles of a male nurse and a children’s book author
My Liberation Notes follows the story of three siblings who seek love, fulfillment, and solace.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha follows a dentist and a handyman who fall in love with each other.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo follows the youthful romance of a weightlifter and a swimmer
Descendants Of The Sun showcases the love story of a soldier and surgeon that highlights duty and resilience.
Snowdrop is set in 1987 and follows the love story of a university student and a North Korean spy who fall during political unrest.
Business Proposal follows a fake engagement of a woman and her CEO that later turns complicated
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim follows a CEO of a company who tries every possible thing to stop her secretary from resigning.
