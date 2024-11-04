Citadel Honey Bunny and more: Top 10 new OTT releases of this week (Nov 4 to Nov 10)
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 04, 2024
The Indian chapter of the web series Citadel, titled as Citadel: Honey Bunny is releasing on November 7 on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Kareena Kapoor Khan's murder mystery drama The Buckingham Murders will hit OTT on November 8. It is a Netflix film.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
If reports are to be believed, Devara Part 1 will also have its OTT release this week. Jr NTR and Janvi Kapoor's movie will begin streaming on November 8 on Netflix.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Rajinikanth's latest release Vettaiyan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 8. The Tamil drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Pedro Páramo will begin streaming on Netflix on November 6. The Spanish movie is based on a novel by Juan Rulfo.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Web series Bank Under Siege is also releasing this week on Netflix. It is about a heist by eleven hooded men and a reporter who uncovers truth. It will stream from November 8.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Meet Me Next Christmas is a romance comedy drama that will stream on Netflix from November 6.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Despicable Me 4 is coming to JioCinema on November 5. Gru this time has the company of Gru Jr to fight the supervillain.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Anupam Kher's film Vijay 69 is releasing on Netflix on November 8. It is a slice-of-life drama revolving around a senior citizen who decides to take part in a triathlon.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively. It is a romantic drama about a woman falling in love with a neurosurgeon and her ex-love making re-entry. It will stream on Netflix from November 9.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Diwali 2024 pictures of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt other stars
Find Out More