City of God to American Gangster: TOP 10 gangster mafia movies to watch on OTT platform
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 12, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
The Godfather (Prime Video) centres around Don Vito Corleone, head of a mafia family, who decides to hand over his power to his youngest son.
Goodfellas (Prime Video) narrates the rise and fall of Mafia associate Henry Hill and his friends and family.
Reservoir Dogs (Prime Video) tells the story of six criminals, hired to steal diamonds, who do not know each other's true identity.
The Irishman (Netflix) focuses on a truck driver who becomes a hitman involved with a mobster and his crime family.
City of God (Prime Video) revolves around two boys who are brought up in a sadistic neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro.
American Gangster (JioHotstar) centres around Frank, a drug lord, whose drug trade is being monitored by corrupt police officers.
Donnie Brasco (Prime Video) depicts the story of an undercover FBI agent who infiltrated the Bonanno crime family in New York City.
Scarface (Netflix) tells the story of a refugee who arrives in Miami during the Mariel boatlift and becomes a powerful drug lord.
The Departed (Prime Video) follows an undercover agent and a spy who constantly try to counter-attack each other to save themselves.
Pulp Fiction (Prime Video) centres around the lives of two Los Angeles mobsters, a gangster's wife, a boxer and two small-time criminals.
