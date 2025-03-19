Conclave to Heretic; TOP 10 suspense thriller movies on Netflix and Prime Video
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 19, 2025
Here is a list of suspense thrillers to watch.
Emilia Pérez (Prime Video) is about a Mexican cartel leader, who aims to disappear and transition into a woman with the help of a lawyer.
Conclave (Prime Video) follows Cardinal is tasked with one of the most secretive and ancient events. However, he is trapped in a web of conspiracy.
Black Bag (Prime Video) centers around Kathryn who is suspected of betraying the nation and faces an ultimate test.
Heretic (Prime Video) projects on two young missionaries become ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they knock on the door of the diabolical Mr. Reed.
Unlocked (Netflix) depicts the story of a woman whose life is turned upside-down when a dangerous man gets hold of her lost cell phone and uses it to track her every move.
Midnight (Prime Video) focuses on a deaf woman who witnesses a serial killer kill someone. Soon, she becomes the next target and her brother and mother try to protect her.
Hypnotic (Prime Video) centers around a detective who investigates a mystery case involving his missing daughter. Soon, he discovers a secret government program that leads to his daughter.
The Killer (Netflix) is about a cold blooded killer who waits for his next target. However, the longer he waits, the more he thinks that he is losing his mind.
The Chase (Netflix) follows a grumpy landlord who runs an apartment complex. Suddenly his tenants begin to disappear under suspicious circumstances that lead to 30-years of unsolved case.
Fractured (Netflix) revolves around Ray Monroe who searches for his missing wife and daughter after suffering a head injury that twists his perception of reality.
