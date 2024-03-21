Conjuring and other Top 10 scariest horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 21, 2024
Veronica on Netflix is a story about a girl who is possessed by a spirit.
The Conjuring 2 on Amazon Prime Video will give you sleepless nights.
The Exorcist on Amazon Prime Video is one of the scariest horror films ever.
Constantine on Netflix is a story that involves heaven and hell forces.
Deliver Us from Evil on Netflix is about a police officer who joins forces to fight the evil.
The Last Exorcism on Amazon Prime Video is about a disillusioned evangelical minister whose faith gets restored in evil.
Prey for the Devil on Amazon Prime Video is about Sestra Ann who gets trained to perform exorcism.
The Exorcism of God on Amzon Prime Video is a story of an American priest who gets possessed by a demon.
The Pope's Exorcist on Netflix stars Russel Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth.
1920 on Prime Video is a period horror film set in the early 20th century, focusing on supernatural events.
