Crash Course in Romance to When the Camellia Blooms: TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas for a memorable date night
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 29, 2025
Crash Course in Romance follows a woman who is navigating the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor's class.
Because This Is My First Life is about Se-hee, an overly practical man, who decides to marry Ji-ho, an aspiring writer, just so that he can keep her as his tenant.
The King's Affection revolves around the Joseon Dynasty, where twins are considered an ominous sign. However, the Princess gives birth to twins.
Crash Landing on You centres around a South Korean heiress who lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap and falls into the life of an army officer.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay tells the story of Ko Moon-young, an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love interest.
Queen of Tears is about the queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets, weathering a marital crisis, until love miraculously begins to bloom again.
When the Camellia Blooms project on an orphan who grew up to become a single mom, meets and falls in love with a police officer in their small town.
Destined With You focuses on a lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse who becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom.
Business Proposal is about Ha-ri, who shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend’s prospective suitor. However, things go wrong when her CEO shows up.
My Demon follows Jung Koo Won, a demon, who loses all his powers and must collaborate with Do Do Hee, a heiress of a conglomerate, to regain his power.
