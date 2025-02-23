Crash Landing on You to True Beauty; Top 10 Korean dramas with most satisfying ending
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 23, 2025
Korean dramas have been lauded globally for their captivating content, thrilling storyline and brilliant direction. Here’s a list of K-dramas with most satisfying ending
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo revolves around a girl who is attracted to a fitness doctor and is ready to lose weight.
Crash Landing On You follows a South Korean heiress who accidently falls in North Korea.
King The Land revolves around a charming heir who clashes with his hardworking employee.
The Legends of the Blue Sea centers around a mermaid who starts following a con man.
My Happy Ending follows Seo Jae-Won whose life soon changes after betrayal.
Our Beloved Summer centers on two ex-lovers who get pulled back in front of camera.
True Beauty centers on a girl who is being bullied for being ugly.
Love Your Enemy is a rom-com drama that centers exes with the same name.
While You Were Sleeping revolves around three individuals with a unique power.
