Crash Landing on You to True Beauty; Top 10 Korean dramas with most satisfying ending

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2025

Korean dramas have been lauded globally for their captivating content, thrilling storyline and brilliant direction. Here’s a list of K-dramas with most satisfying ending

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo revolves around a girl who is attracted to a fitness doctor and is ready to lose weight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing On You follows a South Korean heiress who accidently falls in North Korea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King The Land revolves around a charming heir who clashes with his hardworking employee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legends of the Blue Sea centers around a mermaid who starts following a con man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Happy Ending follows Seo Jae-Won whose life soon changes after betrayal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Our Beloved Summer centers on two ex-lovers who get pulled back in front of camera.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

True Beauty centers on a girl who is being bullied for being ugly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Your Enemy is a rom-com drama that centers exes with the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While You Were Sleeping revolves around three individuals with a unique power.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Must watch Bhumi Pednekar romcom films

 

 Find Out More