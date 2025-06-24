Crash Landing on You to Queen of Tears: TOP 10 Korean dramas with ultimate green flag male lead
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 24, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
Crash Landing on You (Netflix) is about a South Korean heiress who falls into the North Korean Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) after a paragliding mishap.
Queen of Tears (Netflix) tells the story of a married couple going through a difficult time together.
One Spring Night (Netflix) follows a pharmacist who is single and meets a librarian by accident, and love starts to bloom between them.
When the Camellia Blooms (Netflix) centres around an orphan who grew up to become a single mom, meets and falls in love with a police officer in their small town.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) projects on Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist, who moves to a small seaside village and opens a dental clinic and meets Hong Du-sik.
Lovely Runner (Viki) follows Im Sol, who travels back in time to Ryu Sun-jae, a top-tier celebrity and saves him.
Her Private Life (Prime Video) projects on Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator, hides an intense adoration of singer Cha Shi-an under her professional persona.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix) focuses on Woo Young Woo, a young lawyer with Asperger's syndrome, with a high IQ, but struggles with everyday interactions.
Business Proposal (Netflix) depicts the story of Ha-ri, who shows up to a blind date for a friend, only to find that her date is her CEO.
Love Scout (Viki) follows Ji-yoon, a workaholic who finds it difficult to balance her personal life meets Yoo Eun-ho, a single father who balances life easily.
