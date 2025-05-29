Crash Landing on You to Queen of Tears: TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas to watch with your boyfriend
Roger Khuraijam
| May 29, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Crash Landing on You (Netflix) is about a South Korean heiress who falls into the DMZ zone after a paragliding mishap.
Business Proposal (Netflix) follows Ha-ri, who shows up to a blind date for a friend, only to find that her date was her CEO.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix) centres around Ko Moon-young, a book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love interest.
Queen of Tears (Netflix) tells the story of a married couple going through a difficult time together.
King the Land (Netflix) depicts the story of Gu Won, a heir to a luxury hotel conglomerate, who falls for a hotelier despite the inheritance war.
Goblin (Prime Video) project on Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, who goes to find a bride for himself and end his life.
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? (Viki) follows Lee Young-joon, a successful corporate executive, whose life turns upside-down when his secretary resigns.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) is about a dentist who moves to a seaside village to open a small shop after her mother's death.
Something in the Rain (Prime Video) focuses on a thirtysomething woman who tries to reconnect with her friend’s younger brother as he returns from working abroad.
Our Beloved Summer (Netflix) follows a former couple who are forced to come together again when a documentary they shot in high school goes viral.
