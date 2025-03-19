Crash Landing on You to Squid Game; TOP 10 Korean dramas will get you hooked
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 19, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You (Netflix) follows a South Korean heiress who lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap. She falls into an army officer who helps her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game (Netflix) revolves around a secret contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All of Us Are Dead (Netflix) centers around a high school which becomes a ground for a zombie virus outbreak and the students must fight their way out and survive the outbreak.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fight for My Way (Viki) projects on Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, who struggles to follow their dreams as life throws obstacles in their path.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin (Prime Video) follows Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mad For Each Other (Netflix) depicts the story of a man and a woman who live next door to each other realize they also share a psychiatrist, and they can't seem to stay out of each other's way.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal (Netflix) is about Ha-ri who shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Home (Netflix) revolves around Hyun, a loner high school student who lost his entire family in a terrible accident and is forced to leave his home and face a new reality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hometown Cha Cha Cha (Netflix) follows a dentist who moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman that intends on helping his neighbours.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Netflix) projects on a teenage fencer who pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ocean's Eleven to Reservoir Dogs; TOP 10 thrilling robbery and heist movies you must watch
Find Out More