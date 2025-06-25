Crash Landing on You to Boys Over Flowers: Top 10 K-dramas featuring Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Park Bo Gum, and others

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2025

Boys Over Flowers, featuring Lee Min Ho, revolves around a boy who gets enrolled in an elite school.

Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun, revolves around a couple who face challenges in married life.

Goblin, starring Gong Yoo, revolves around a goblin who is in search of his human bride.

Good Boy, featuring Park Bo Gum, revolves around an Olympic medalist who joins the police force.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, featuring Park Seo Joon, follows a CEO of a company who tries everything to stop his secretary from resigning.

Crash Landing on You, featuring Hyun Bin, follows a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.

The K2, starring Ji Chang Wook, follows disgraced soldiers who return to South Korea, only to be hired as bodyguards.

Vincenzo, featuring Song Joong Ki, revolves around an Italian mafia member who returns to their homeland for a mission.

While You Were Sleeping follows three individuals who have the power of precognition, who help each other.

Tales of the Nine-Tailed, featuring Lee Dong Wook, follows a mythical creature who protects humans from supernatural dangers.

