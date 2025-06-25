Crash Landing on You to Boys Over Flowers: Top 10 K-dramas featuring Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Park Bo Gum, and others
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2025
Boys Over Flowers, featuring Lee Min Ho, revolves around a boy who gets enrolled in an elite school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun, revolves around a couple who face challenges in married life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin, starring Gong Yoo, revolves around a goblin who is in search of his human bride.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Good Boy, featuring Park Bo Gum, revolves around an Olympic medalist who joins the police force.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, featuring Park Seo Joon, follows a CEO of a company who tries everything to stop his secretary from resigning.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You, featuring Hyun Bin, follows a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The K2, starring Ji Chang Wook, follows disgraced soldiers who return to South Korea, only to be hired as bodyguards.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo, featuring Song Joong Ki, revolves around an Italian mafia member who returns to their homeland for a mission.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While You Were Sleeping follows three individuals who have the power of precognition, who help each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tales of the Nine-Tailed, featuring Lee Dong Wook, follows a mythical creature who protects humans from supernatural dangers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Crash Landing on You to Queen of Tears: TOP 10 Korean dramas with ultimate green flag male lead
Find Out More