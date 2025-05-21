Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: TOP 10 fairytale-like Korean dramas to watch with your partner
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Crash Landing on You (Netflix) is about a Korean heiress who lands in the North Korean DMZ after a paragliding mishap.
Wedding Impossible (Viki) centres around Na Ah Jeong, who enters a contractual marriage with her friend, Lee Do-han, but she doesn’t know that Lee is homosexual.
Business Proposal (Netflix) project on Ha-ri, who shows up for a blind date for a friend, but only to find that her date was Ha-ri’s CEO.
Be Melodramatic (Netflix) follows Jinju, Eun-jung and Hanju, three best friends who are in their thirties and return home every day to support each other.
I’m Not a Robot (Prime Video) tells the story of a young man who limits his interaction with people. But things change when he meets an entrepreneur.
Strong Girl Bong-soon (Netflix) focuses on Bong-soon, who gets hired as a bodyguard due to her superhuman strength.
Legend Of The Blue Sea (Netflix) is about a mermaid who follows the man who initially helps her out.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Netflix) centres on two teens who meet by chance and help each other rebuild one’s lives.
King the Land (Netflix) follows Gu Won, who is the heir of a luxury conglomerate, but falls for a hotelier who has an irresistible smile.
Goblin (Prime Video) is about Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, who must find a human bride to remove an invisible from his chest and end his life.
