Crash Landing On You to Business Proposal ; Top 10 Korean drama with most satisfying endings

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2025

Korean dramas are ruling globally with their captivating contents. Here are list of top Korean dramas with happy ending

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal follows two individuals who work in the same office one as a boss, other as an employee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Because This is My First Life follows two individuals who decide to marry each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Touch Your Heart revolves around Oh Jin-shim whose career is ruined.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romance Is a Bonus Book centers on Kang Dan-i and Cha Eun-ho who have a deep history.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King the Land follows Gu Won, the heir of the luxury King Hotel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Our Beloved Summer revolves around two exes who promise to never meet each other after a breakup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha revolves around a young woman who relocates to a small seaside town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love to Hate You revolves around Yeo Mi-ran, a successful lawyer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing On You follows a South Korean heiress who falls in North Korea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mad for each other follows Noh Hwi-oh, a detective with anger issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Game Changer to Mrs and Daaku Maharaaj; Top OTT Releases for February 2025

 

 Find Out More