Crash Landing On You to Business Proposal ; Top 10 Korean drama with most satisfying endings
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 30, 2025
Korean dramas are ruling globally with their captivating contents. Here are list of top Korean dramas with happy ending
Business Proposal follows two individuals who work in the same office one as a boss, other as an employee.
Because This is My First Life follows two individuals who decide to marry each other.
Touch Your Heart revolves around Oh Jin-shim whose career is ruined.
Romance Is a Bonus Book centers on Kang Dan-i and Cha Eun-ho who have a deep history.
King the Land follows Gu Won, the heir of the luxury King Hotel.
Our Beloved Summer revolves around two exes who promise to never meet each other after a breakup.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha revolves around a young woman who relocates to a small seaside town.
Love to Hate You revolves around Yeo Mi-ran, a successful lawyer.
Crash Landing On You follows a South Korean heiress who falls in North Korea.
Mad for each other follows Noh Hwi-oh, a detective with anger issues.
