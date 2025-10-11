Crash Landing On You to Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Top 10 K-dramas to watch with 8+ IMDb rating
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Oct 11, 2025
Squid Game follows a group of people who receive mysterious invitations to participate in deadly children's games.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows a Goblin who is in search of a human bride.
When Life Gives You Tangerines tells the story of a spirited girl and a determined boy living on an island.
Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who returns to his homeland seeking revenge and justice.
Descendants of the Sun centers around a romance between a soldier and a doctor amidst the backdrop of war.
Queen of Tears explores the challenges a couple faces in their married life and their struggles to save their relationship.
Business Proposal follows a young woman who goes on a blind date, only to discover that her date is her boss.
Crash Landing on You tells the story of a woman who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident and finds herself in a complicated situation.
Alchemy of Souls follows a powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body who encounters a man from a high-class family.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows a young lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome.
