Crash Landing On You to Queen of Tears; Top 10 Korean romantic dramas that are a must-watch with your partners

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2025

Here’s a list of the top romantic Korean dramas with the most beautiful love stories you need to watch.

Queen of Tears revolves around the queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets.

Love Next Door follows a woman who attempts to reboot her life and therefore returns to Korea.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and a psychiatric hospital employee.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim surrounds an egocentric boss who tries everything to stop his secretary from resigning.

Gangnam Beauty follows a woman who gets bullied for her looks.

My Secret Romance follows Yoo-mi, who learns that her new boss is the man she dated before.

Tale of the Nine Tailed follows mythical creatures who set out to protect humans from supernatural threats.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One follows a teenage fencer who meets a hardworking young man.

Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl who lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.

Business Proposal revolves around a girl who goes on a fake date with a boy who happens to be her boss.

