Crash landing On You to Reply 1988; TOP 10 Korean dramas for beginners
Here are some amazing Kdramas that you need to add in your watchlist!
Vidhi
| Feb 21, 2025
Crash Landing On You showcases a woman who accidentally landed in North Korea while para-gliding.
Strong Girl Do Bong Soon depicts a petite woman with generational massive physical strength.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Jo is about a female athlete who is exploring infatuation in her college days.
Descendants Of The Sun revolves around two different occupational people falling in love with each other.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo portrays a rookie lawyer navigating life's challenges as an autistic person.
Business Proposal showcases a woman who goes on a blind date disguised as her friend, only to discover her date is her boss.
Goblin follows the story of a military general who becomes a goblin and a high schooler who can see ghosts.
Boys Over Flower revolves around five wealthy high schoolers, and how their life changes when a poor girl enters the Shinwa High School.
Legend Of The Blue Sea is about a mermaid who ends up in modern city life and falls for a con artist.
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim portrays office romance between a CEO and his secretary.
Reply 1988 follows the life of five childhood friends sharing a family bond, and growing as adults.
