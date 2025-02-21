Crash landing On You to Reply 1988; TOP 10 Korean dramas for beginners

Here are some amazing Kdramas that you need to add in your watchlist!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2025

Crash Landing On You showcases a woman who accidentally landed in North Korea while para-gliding.

Strong Girl Do Bong Soon depicts a petite woman with generational massive physical strength.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Jo is about a female athlete who is exploring infatuation in her college days.

Descendants Of The Sun revolves around two different occupational people falling in love with each other.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo portrays a rookie lawyer navigating life's challenges as an autistic person.

Business Proposal showcases a woman who goes on a blind date disguised as her friend, only to discover her date is her boss.

Goblin follows the story of a military general who becomes a goblin and a high schooler who can see ghosts.

Boys Over Flower revolves around five wealthy high schoolers, and how their life changes when a poor girl enters the Shinwa High School.

Legend Of The Blue Sea is about a mermaid who ends up in modern city life and falls for a con artist.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim portrays office romance between a CEO and his secretary.

Reply 1988 follows the life of five childhood friends sharing a family bond, and growing as adults.

