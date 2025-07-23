Crash Landing on You to Strong Girl Bong-soon: TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas that will make you fall in love

Jul 23, 2025

Strong Girl Bong-soon (Netflix) revolves around Bong-soon, who gets hired as a bodyguard for the CEO of a video game company.

The Legend of the Blue Sea (Netflix) is about a mermaid, Se-hwa, who starts following a con man, Joon-jae, who initially helps her out.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (Viki) projects on Lee Young-joon, a vice-chairman of a major corporation. One day, his world is shaken when his secretary decides to resign.

Boys Over Flowers (Prime Video) revolves around Geum Jan Di, a working-class girl who gets a scholarship to the elite Shin Hwa High School.

Descendants of the Sun (JioHotstar) follows a soldier belonging to the South Korean Special Forces who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon.

Queen of Tears (Netflix) is about a married couple going through a difficult time together.

Crash Landing on You (Netflix) centres around Yoon Se-ri, a heiress, who falls in the North Korea DMZ during a paragliding mishap.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (Viki), during a solar eclipse, Ha-jin travels 1000 years back in time and lands in the era of the Goryeo Dynasty as a young girl named Hae-soo.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix) centres around Ko Moon-young, an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love interest Moon Gang-tae.

Something in the Rain (Netflix) follows a timid woman in her thirties who tries to reconnect with her friend's younger brother.

