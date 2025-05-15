Crash Landing on You to Vincenzo and Queen of Tears: Top 10 Korean dramas you must not miss if you have Netflix subscription

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2025

Here’s a list of popular Korean dramas you must watch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea.

True Beauty revolves around a girl who is insecure about her appearance.

King the Land centered around a charming heir who clashes with his hardworking employee.

Vincenzo revolves around a mafia gangster lawyer who returns to his homeland.

Business Proposal centers around a girl who forcefully goes on a blind date with a boy who happens to be her boss.

Queen of Tears revolves around two individuals who struggle with their relationship after marriage.

All of us are Dead centered around a group of students at a school attacked by evil.

Weak Hero revolves around a young man who fights bullies in his class.

The Legend of the Blue Sea revolves around a mermaid who follows a man who helped her.

Squid Game revolves around people who are forced to play a game.

