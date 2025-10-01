Crash Landing on You to Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo: Top 10 light-hearted Korean dramas to watch
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Oct 01, 2025
Guardian The Lonely and Great God revolves around a goblin who is in search of his human bride.
The Legends of the Blue Sea centers around a mermaid who starts following a man who has helped her
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo revolves around a girl who is attracted to a fitness doctor and is ready to lose weight.
While You Were Sleeping revolves around three individuals with a unique power.
My Happy Ending follows Seo Jae-Won whose life soon changes after betrayal.
Our Beloved Summer centers on two ex-lovers who get pulled back in front of camera.
Love Your Enemy is a rom-com drama that centers exes with the same name.
True Beauty centers on a girl who is being bullied for being ugly.
King The Land revolves around a charming heir who clashes with his hardworking employee.
Crash Landing On You follows a South Korean heiress who accidently falls in North Korea after paragliding mishap.
