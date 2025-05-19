Crash Landing on You to When Life Gives You Tangerines: Top 10 Korean dramas perfect to watch on date night

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2025

Here’s the list of top Korean dramas that are perfect to watch with your partner on date night

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God revolves around an immortal goblin who is in search of a human bride.

Descendants of the Sun revolves around a special forces officer who is madly in love with a doctor.

Queen of Tears revolves around the love story of individuals completely different in background.

Business Proposal revolves around an ordinary employee who accidentally goes on a blind date with her boss.

Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who returns back to his homeland to complete a mission.

Crash Landing On You follows a girl who accidentally falls in North Korea due to a paragliding mishap.

When Life Gives You Tangerines revolves around the story of a spirited girl and a steadfast boy.

When the Phone Rings revolves around a politician and his mute wife, whose life turns upside down after a phone call.

Mouse follows Jeong Ba-reum, a police officer who faces life-threatening events while following a psychopath.

The Glory revolves around a girl who is badly bullied in school.

