Crash Landing on You to When Life Gives You Tangerines: Top 10 Korean dramas perfect to watch on date night
Yashshvi Srivastava
| May 19, 2025
Here’s the list of top Korean dramas that are perfect to watch with your partner on date night
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God revolves around an immortal goblin who is in search of a human bride.
Descendants of the Sun revolves around a special forces officer who is madly in love with a doctor.
Queen of Tears revolves around the love story of individuals completely different in background.
Business Proposal revolves around an ordinary employee who accidentally goes on a blind date with her boss.
Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who returns back to his homeland to complete a mission.
Crash Landing On You follows a girl who accidentally falls in North Korea due to a paragliding mishap.
When Life Gives You Tangerines revolves around the story of a spirited girl and a steadfast boy.
When the Phone Rings revolves around a politician and his mute wife, whose life turns upside down after a phone call.
Mouse follows Jeong Ba-reum, a police officer who faces life-threatening events while following a psychopath.
The Glory revolves around a girl who is badly bullied in school.
