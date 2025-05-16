Crash Landing on You to Welcome To Samdal-Ri: TOP 10 Korean dramas like When Life Gives You Tangerines
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 16, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) is about a dentist who moves to a seaside village to change her life.
Crash Landing on You (Netflix) centres around a South Korean heiress who lands in the North Korean DMZ after a paragliding mishap.
Reply 1988 (Viki) tells the story of a group of friends who live in the same place and help each other.
Our Blues (Netflix) depicts the story of the lives of people living on the Jeju island.
Welcome To Samdal-Ri (Netflix) follows a failed photographer who returns to her hometown in hopes of having a better life.
Youth of May (Netflix) is about an ill-fated relationship between a medical student and a nurse during the 1980 Gwangju Uprising.
When the Camellia Blooms (Netflix) project on Dongbaek, who moves to a small village and opens a small shop, which she dreams of.
My Mister (Prime Video) focuses on Dong-hoon and Ji-an, who start finding comfort in each other’s company.
Lovely Runner (Viki) follows Im Sol, who tries to save Ryu Sun-jae, a top-tier celebrity, after he dies in an accident.
My Liberation Notes (Netflix) is about three siblings seeking fulfilment and freedom from the exhausting monotony of adulthood.
