Crew and 8 other interesting heist movies to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| May 24, 2024
Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon is an entertaining heist film involving three air hostesses. Watch it on Netflix.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on Netflix is also a heist involving an air hostess and her boyfriend. But major twist comes in when there is a hostage situation.
Happy New Year is available on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan aka Charlie gets a group of non-dancers together to carry out a major heist.
Aishwarya's bold chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 showcases their amazing bond.
Special 26 is on YouTube. A team of tricksters pose as CBI agents to rob the rich and powerful.
Logan Lucky is about a tunnel construction worker planning a heist along with his friends. Watch on Prime Video.
Ocean's Eleven is an iconic film on JioCinema. A gang of gangster meticulously plan a heist of a casino in this one.
Den of Thieves is about County Sheriff's trying to stop thieves from raiding Federal Reserve Bank.
Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is a thrilling heist drama on Netflix. A man plans to hijack a bank in this one.
The Heist of the Century is on Prime Video. Using toy weapons, a gang carries out a thrilling bank heist.
