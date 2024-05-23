Crew and more Top 8 Friday May 24 releases on OTT

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's comedy heist drama will begin streaming on JioCinema on May 24.

Japanese anime movie My Oni Girl will also stream on Netflix. The story is about a college students whose life changes after meeting an Oni Girl.

Jennifer Lopez' movie Atlas will be up on Netflix. She plays the role of a counterterrorism data analyst.

The Beach Boys is going to stream on Disney+Hotstar. The documentary is about the boy band named The Beach Boys.

Prasanna Vadanam starring Suhas and others will stream on AHA from May 24.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will stream on Netflix from May 24. It is a web series about a gang dealing with the world of dinosaurs.

Wanted Man is expected to stream on Lionsgate Play. It is an action thriller.

¿Quién lo mató? will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on murder of Paco Stanley.

Past Lies will be up on Disney+Hotstar. It is a Spanish thriller web series about women who find mortal remains of their classmates.

So which one are you excited to watch over this weekend?

