Crew and other Top 10 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

Crew, a heist thriller movie revolves round 3 flight attendants smuggling gold finished first with. 16.7M views

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan investigation thriller movie JaaneJaan amassed 16.4M views in the first 3 weeks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The start of the year gift to Bollywood fans by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter, an aerial thriller with 14M views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol was a huge hit in cinemas and continued its success on Netflix with 13.6M views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan star in this supernatural horror thriller flick titled Shaitaan which garnered 13M views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laapataa Ladies by Kiran Rao is one of the fan favourite of the year that everyone should watch once on Netflix with 11.2M views

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Jawan left a mark on the audience as it collected 10.9M views after first 3 weeks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki was another movie SRK that collected 10.8M views on Netflix after a slow start.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhakshak starring Bhumi Pednekar followed a journalist investigating a harrowing case of abuse, with 10.4M views

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Curry and Cyanide, a true crime documentary investigating the six deaths within a family with a woman at the center of it all, collected 10.3M views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajinikanth and 8 other South Indian stars who worked odd jobs before becoming an actor

 

 Find Out More