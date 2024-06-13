Crew and other Top 10 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 13, 2024
Crew, a heist thriller movie revolves round 3 flight attendants smuggling gold finished first with. 16.7M views
Kareena Kapoor Khan investigation thriller movie JaaneJaan amassed 16.4M views in the first 3 weeks.
The start of the year gift to Bollywood fans by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter, an aerial thriller with 14M views.
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol was a huge hit in cinemas and continued its success on Netflix with 13.6M views.
Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan star in this supernatural horror thriller flick titled Shaitaan which garnered 13M views.
Laapataa Ladies by Kiran Rao is one of the fan favourite of the year that everyone should watch once on Netflix with 11.2M views
Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Jawan left a mark on the audience as it collected 10.9M views after first 3 weeks.
Dunki was another movie SRK that collected 10.8M views on Netflix after a slow start.
Bhakshak starring Bhumi Pednekar followed a journalist investigating a harrowing case of abuse, with 10.4M views
Curry and Cyanide, a true crime documentary investigating the six deaths within a family with a woman at the center of it all, collected 10.3M views.
