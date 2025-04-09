Crime Beat to Mithya; TOP 10 crime series to watch on ZEE5
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2025
Here is a list of crime series to watch.
Crime Beat centers around Abhishek, a rookie crime journalist, who finds his life and career affected by a fugitive gangster.
Abhay revolves around Abhay Pratap Singh, an intelligent and intuitive investigator who thinks like a criminal, goes to great lengths to solve his cases.
Rangbaaz projects on Shiv Prakash Shukla, a simple 25-year-old boy from Gorakhpur, who rises to become one of the most feared and infamous gangsters in the country.
Murshid focuses on a retired gangster Murshid Pathan who is forced to return to his criminal roots when his family is threatened.
Auto Shankar revolves around Shankar, an auto driver who learns about the sex trade and bootlegging.
Lalbazaar projects on a group of police officers in Kolkata spares no effort in putting dangerous criminals behind bars and maintaining law and order in the city.
Sunflower is about a murder mystery based in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called "Sunflower".
Duranga follows Ira who begins investigating multiple murders by the suspected accomplice of a serial killer.
Bloody Brothers tells the story of two brothers who accidentally kill an old man on a residential street. They manage to conceal their crime, but, when the people around them start to suspect,
Mithya is about Juhi, a Hindi professor in a college, accuses Rhea, her student, of plagiarism; what starts as an academic issue soon snowballs into a psychological war.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ek Villain to Ek Haseena Thi; TOP 10 Bollywood romantic thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
