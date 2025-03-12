Crime Thriller K-dramas to Add to Your Watchlist

Crime thrillers Kdramas that you need to see!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2025

The Judge From Hell showcases a devil that has embodied a judge and uses that power to punish evil people and send them to hell.

Midnight portrays a serial killer hunting a deaf woman.

Flower Of Evil follows the story of a detective who discovers her husband's dark secrets.

Vigilante depicts the story of a trainee police officer who becomes a vigilante at night.

My Name showcases a woman joining a gang to take revenge for her father’s death.

Extracurricular tells the story of a high schooler, that gets involved in crimes to pay his fees.

Suspicious Partner portrays two roommate lawyers solving complicated cases together.

Memorist depicts the story of a high school student who gains a supernatural power.

Vagabond tells the story of a stuntman seeking justice for his nephew who died in a mysterious plane crash.

Bloodhounds showcases the story of two boxer best friends, who join a bodyguard job together due to financial reasons.

