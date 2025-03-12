Crime Thriller K-dramas to Add to Your Watchlist
Crime thrillers Kdramas that you need to see!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 12, 2025
The Judge From Hell showcases a devil that has embodied a judge and uses that power to punish evil people and send them to hell.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Midnight portrays a serial killer hunting a deaf woman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Flower Of Evil follows the story of a detective who discovers her husband's dark secrets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vigilante depicts the story of a trainee police officer who becomes a vigilante at night.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Name showcases a woman joining a gang to take revenge for her father’s death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extracurricular tells the story of a high schooler, that gets involved in crimes to pay his fees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suspicious Partner portrays two roommate lawyers solving complicated cases together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Memorist depicts the story of a high school student who gains a supernatural power.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vagabond tells the story of a stuntman seeking justice for his nephew who died in a mysterious plane crash.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bloodhounds showcases the story of two boxer best friends, who join a bodyguard job together due to financial reasons.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hania Aamir’s ethnic looks that broke the internet
Find Out More