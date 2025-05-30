Criminal Justice 4, The Trail and more legal dramas on OTT that make for an intriguing watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 30, 2025
Criminal Justice season 4 is now streaming on JioHotstar. Pankaj Tripathi as lawyer Madhav Mishra is back to solve yet another intriguing case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The first three seasons - Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Criminal Justice - are available on JioHotstar. You'll be left glued to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maamla Legal Hai on Netflix is a legal, courtroom drama with a twist of comedy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Trial on JioHotstar is about a housewife who gets back to advocacy after 10 years only to fight for her imprisoned husband.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guilty Minds is on Amazon Prime Video. The show revolves around three lawyers with different values being pitted against each other in courtroom.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Your Honour starring Jimmy Shergill as judge is an interesting courtroom drama on SonyLIV. It brings an interesting twist to story as judge's son gets involved in a crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Illegal - Justice, Out of Order is on Amazon Prime Video. The series revolves around an idealistic lawyer who fights against her mentor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trial by Fire is on Netflix. It is said to be a true story based on Uphaar Cinema fire incident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Verdict – State vs Nanavati is on Zee5. It is based on the Nanavati case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wakaalat From Home is an entertaining series on Amazon Prime Video revolving around a couple seeking divorce over video calls.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Our Unwritten Seoul to Tangeum: Top 10 trending romantic K-dramas with heartwarming love stories
Find Out More