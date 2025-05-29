Criminal Justice season 4, Retro and more top new OTT releases of this week
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
May 29, 2025
Pankaj Tripathi aka Madhav Mishra is back with Criminal Justice season 4. It is now streaming on JioHotstar.
Nani starrer HIT 3 began streaming on OTT platform Netflix from May 29.
Mohanlal's crime thriller Thudarum will stream on JioHotstar from May 30.
KanKhajura starring Roshan Matthew and others will stream on SonyLIV from May 30. It is an adaptation of an Israeli series.
Bob Dylan's biopic starring Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown - will hit JioHotstar on May 31.
On May 28, Captain America: Brave New World starring Anthony Mackie began streaming on JioHotstar.
Suriya's new action comedy Retro has locked its OTT release for May 31. It will stream on Netflix.
The third season of And Just Like That starring Sarah Jessica Parker hits JioHotstar on May 29. It is a perfect binge-watch.
The first episode of Netflix's British crime thriller Dept. Q drops on May 29.
Good Boy starring Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun and others will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 31.
