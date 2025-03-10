Cruella to The Dressmaker; TOP 10 fashion films of all time
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 10, 2025
Here is a list of fashion films to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Funny Face (Prime Video) centers around a fashion editor and a fashion photographer who are intrigued by a salesgirl at a bookstore and tries to introduce her to the world of fashion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahogany (MUBI) is about Tracy, a black girl, who dreams of becoming a famous fashion designer. However, with no financial resources, she struggles to afford fashion college.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Devil Wears Prada (Prime Video) revolves around an aspiring journalist who gets a job at a fashion magazine, but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Coco Before Chanel (Prime Video) is the story of Coco Chanel who rises from obscure beginnings to the heights of the fashion world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phantom Thread (ZEE5) follows Reynolds who is a well-known designer. However, his life changed when he fell for Alma, a waitress who later became his muse and lover.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Dressmaker (Netflix) projects on Tilly, a dressmaker, who returns to her hometown to take care of her sick mother. With determination, she sets out to take revenge to prove her capability.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Neon Demon (Prime Video) is about Jesse, an innocent aspiring model, who starts working for a modelling agency and achieves success. Things change when jealousy takes over.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cruella (JoiHotstar) focuses on an aspiring fashion designer, as she explores the path that leads her to become a notorious up-and-coming fashion designer known as Cruella de Vil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ready to Wear (Prime Video)follows an unprecedented incident that took place during the Paris Fashion Week, disrupting the lives of the participants.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Blow-Up (Prime Video) revolves around a photographer who meets a gorgeous model and photographs her in a park. After going through her photos, he believes he may have captured a murderer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Geostorm to Twister; TOP 10 thrilling disaster movies you must watch
Find Out More