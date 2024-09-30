CTRL and other Top 8 new OTT releases of this week on Netflix, JioCinema and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 30, 2024
Ananya Panday's psychological thriller film CTRL is releasing on October 4 on Netflix. It is about a girl using AI to forget her ex-boyfriend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's movie GOAT is releasing on Netflix on October 3. It is high on action, drama and thrill.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Signature starring Anupam Kher is about an elderly man who is having a difficult time when his wife falls ill. It is releasing on Zee5 on October 4.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manvat Murders is coming to SonyLiv on October 4. It is a gripping tale revolving around 7 murders in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Where's Wanda will begin streaming on AppleTV+ from October 2. It is about a girl who goes missing and police isn't able to find her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani is coming on JioCinema on October 4. It is about two men in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Tribe is coming to Amazon Prime Video on October 4. The show follows lives of Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi and others.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It's What's Inside is coming to Netflix on October 4. It is about friends who meet up for a pre-wedding celebrations but get intruded by a stranger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trouble will release on Netflix on October 3. It is a comedy drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
House of Spoils will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 3. It is a horror thriller.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heartstopper season 3 is coming to Netflix on October 3. Charlie and Nick will be facing new challenges in this one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma confirmed for the show; Top 8 lesser known facts about her
Find Out More