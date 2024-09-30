CTRL and other Top 8 new OTT releases of this week on Netflix, JioCinema and more

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2024

Ananya Panday's psychological thriller film CTRL is releasing on October 4 on Netflix. It is about a girl using AI to forget her ex-boyfriend.

Thalapathy Vijay's movie GOAT is releasing on Netflix on October 3. It is high on action, drama and thrill.

The Signature starring Anupam Kher is about an elderly man who is having a difficult time when his wife falls ill. It is releasing on Zee5 on October 4.

Manvat Murders is coming to SonyLiv on October 4. It is a gripping tale revolving around 7 murders in Mumbai.

Where's Wanda will begin streaming on AppleTV+ from October 2. It is about a girl who goes missing and police isn't able to find her.

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani is coming on JioCinema on October 4. It is about two men in love.

The Tribe is coming to Amazon Prime Video on October 4. The show follows lives of Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi and others.

It's What's Inside is coming to Netflix on October 4. It is about friends who meet up for a pre-wedding celebrations but get intruded by a stranger.

Trouble will release on Netflix on October 3. It is a comedy drama.

House of Spoils will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 3. It is a horror thriller.

Heartstopper season 3 is coming to Netflix on October 3. Charlie and Nick will be facing new challenges in this one.

