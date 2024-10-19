CTRL, Khel Khel Mein and more: Top 10 Movies trending today on Netflix in India
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 19, 2024
Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and others is trending on number one spot on Netflix. It is a comedy drama.
Malayalam movie Kondal is trending on the second spot. The story is about a man who has returned from Gulf and is gets into a conflict with a powerful group.
Thalapathy Vijay's movie The Greatest of All Time that released in September is still trending. It is on the third spot.
Mathu Vadalara 2 is now on Netflix. It is about delivery agents who turn special agents.
CTRL, an Ananya Panday starrer that is all about technology and AI, received a good response from the masses. It is on the fifth spot.
Telugu film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram starring Nani is creating waves on Netflix. It is a vigilante action thriller and is trending on sixth spot.
Ulajh is about an IFS officer who gets entangled in a conspiracy. But country comes first! Trending on number seven spot, watch it on Netflix.
Sector 36 is a chilling tale of a serial killer. It is inspired by Nithari Killings. It is trending in eighth spot.
Uprising is an action-war drama. It is about two friends in Joseon Dynasty. The Korean drama is trending on Netflix on nineth spot.
Lonely Planet is a romantic drama. It is about a novelist falling for a younger man.
