Damsel and 9 other best action-fantasy web series on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

Damsel is a beautiful fantasy series following a girl who gets stuck and forced to repay an ancient death.

The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia and his journey through a world filled with magic and mythical creatures.

The Umbrella Academy revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted superheroes trying to solve a mystery.

Shadow and Bone follows a young soldier who discovers a magic power that could unite her country.

Two sisters find themselves on opposite sides of a war between rival cities in Arcane.

Castlevania follows Trevor Belmont fighting off Dracula's forces in a war-torn fantasy world.

Sweet Tooth follows a half-human, half-deer boy who ventures out into a dangerous new world after an apocalypse.

Avatar The Last Airbender is the live-action adaptation of the original animated Avatar series.

Similarly, One Piece is another live-action adaptation of the animated series One Piece set in a fantasy world full of Pirates.

Love, Death & Robots is an animated anthology series set in a dystopian world featuring action-packed stories.

