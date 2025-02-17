Zakham to Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi; Top 10 Pakistani dramas with toxic male leads
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 17, 2025
From Zakham to Khaani, here’s a list of top Pakistani dramas with toxic male leads
Zakham follows a girl named Takbeer who marries to a toxic man after the death of her sister during childbirth.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows Shamsher, a spoilt son of a business tycoon who falls in love with an ordinary girl.
Khaani follows Khaani, a young girl whose life takes a tragic turn when her brother is killed by Mir Hadi.
Deewangi focuses on Nageen who struggles to make ends meet but her life takes a tragic turn when she meets Sultan.
Jo Chaley Toh Jaan Se Guzar Gaye centers on Zufishan who is engaged to Azar and is forced to marry Alam.
Muqqaddar focuses on Saif who falls in love with Rima while in an interview with her and forces her to marry him.
Bashar Momin follows a woman whose life changes when she loses her father in an accident.
Malaal-e-Yaar focuses on a girl who is married to a feudal family but things take an unaccepted turn when they start disrespecting her.
Ishqiya follows four individuals who are trapped in a series of crime, suspense and passion.
Jaan Nisar follows a girl who is trapped in false love and then ditched by a man.
