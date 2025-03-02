Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi to Ishq Murshid; Top 10 blockbuster Pakistani dramas to watch on YouTube

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2025

Want to watch top Pakistani dramas? Here’s a list of best Pakistani shows available on YouTube that are a must-watch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Bin revolves around Meerab who happens to know the biggest truth of her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Humsafar revolves around Hamza who marries Hala to protect her from the wrongs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Chanda centers around Ajiya who plans to break her wedding with her cousin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khuda Aur Mohabbat revolves around a man who madly falls in love with a girl he saw at a wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parizaad follows a boy with the same name who faces societal rejection because of his looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khaani follows a cruel man who develops feelings for the girl after doing wrong against her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq Murshid centers around a wealthy man who falls in love with an ordinary girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sadqay Tumhare follows the beautiful love story of Shanno and Khalil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi revolves around Shamsher who has toxic affection for Mehak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around two individuals who struggle together to succeed in life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Age of Adaline to About Time; TOP 10 romantic fantasy movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

 

 Find Out More