Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi to Ishq Murshid; Top 10 blockbuster Pakistani dramas to watch on YouTube
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 02, 2025
Want to watch top Pakistani dramas? Here’s a list of best Pakistani shows available on YouTube that are a must-watch
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab who happens to know the biggest truth of her life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar revolves around Hamza who marries Hala to protect her from the wrongs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda centers around Ajiya who plans to break her wedding with her cousin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khuda Aur Mohabbat revolves around a man who madly falls in love with a girl he saw at a wedding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parizaad follows a boy with the same name who faces societal rejection because of his looks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khaani follows a cruel man who develops feelings for the girl after doing wrong against her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ishq Murshid centers around a wealthy man who falls in love with an ordinary girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sadqay Tumhare follows the beautiful love story of Shanno and Khalil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi revolves around Shamsher who has toxic affection for Mehak.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers around two individuals who struggle together to succeed in life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Age of Adaline to About Time; TOP 10 romantic fantasy movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Find Out More