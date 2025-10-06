Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi to Kaffara: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas with rich male leads
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 06, 2025
Ishq Murshid revolves around a man who changes his identity to win over a girl he loves.
Tere Bin revolves around Murtasim, who is forced to marry her cousin, Meerub.
Jaan Nisar revolves around a man who falls in love with an ordinary girl.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around Mahajabeen who is harassed by her father-in-law.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a wealthy man who is madly in love with an ordinary girl.
Iqtidar revolves around an ordinary girl who seeks out to take revenge on her brother.
Jaan e Jahan revolves around a man who is poisioned by his step mother.
Yeh Raha Dil follow a girl who is thrown out of her own house.
Kaffara revolves around a rich boy who falls in love with an ordinary girl who is mistreated by her family.
Humsafar revolves around a girl who marries her cousin to fulfill her last wish.
