Dark and other Top 10 mind-bending web series on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Behind Her Eyes is a psychological thriller series based on Sarah Pinborough's novel, exploring extreme forms of love with psychopathic elements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stranger Things, one of the most famous Netflix original series set in the 1980s, blends in science fiction and horror as a group of friends uncovers government secrets.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dark is a German web series focusing on time travel and familial connections across three seasons, known for its mystical and brooding atmosphere.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black Mirror presents dystopian futures in an anthology format, with each episode exploring different stories reflecting on societal impacts of technology.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Death + Robots is a science fiction anthology series, featuring short stories centered around themes of love, death, and robots.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Into The Night was Netflix's first Belgian web series, portraying a scenario where sunlight becomes lethal, prompting a group to hijack a plane to escape.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The OA is a drama with supernatural elements, following a blind woman who returns after disappearing for seven years with newfound abilities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wild Wild Country is a docu-series about Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his Rajneeshpuram Community in Oregon, detailing conflicts and somehow leading to bioterror attacks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk series based on Richard K. Morgan's novel, exploring a world where human consciousness can be transferred between bodies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is a comic science fiction series based on Douglas Adams' novel, featuring eccentric detective Dirk Gently.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 detective movies and web series on Amazon Prime Video and other OTT
Find Out More