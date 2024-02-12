Dark and other Top 10 mind-bending web series on Netflix

Feb 12, 2024

Behind Her Eyes is a psychological thriller series based on Sarah Pinborough's novel, exploring extreme forms of love with psychopathic elements.

Stranger Things, one of the most famous Netflix original series set in the 1980s, blends in science fiction and horror as a group of friends uncovers government secrets.

Dark is a German web series focusing on time travel and familial connections across three seasons, known for its mystical and brooding atmosphere.

Black Mirror presents dystopian futures in an anthology format, with each episode exploring different stories reflecting on societal impacts of technology.

Love Death + Robots is a science fiction anthology series, featuring short stories centered around themes of love, death, and robots.

Into The Night was Netflix's first Belgian web series, portraying a scenario where sunlight becomes lethal, prompting a group to hijack a plane to escape.

The OA is a drama with supernatural elements, following a blind woman who returns after disappearing for seven years with newfound abilities.

Wild Wild Country is a docu-series about Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his Rajneeshpuram Community in Oregon, detailing conflicts and somehow leading to bioterror attacks.

Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk series based on Richard K. Morgan's novel, exploring a world where human consciousness can be transferred between bodies.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is a comic science fiction series based on Douglas Adams' novel, featuring eccentric detective Dirk Gently.

