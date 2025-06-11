Dark to Twin Peaks and Lost: Top 10 breathtaking series to watch at least once
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 11, 2025
Dark revolves around the disappearance of two kids in the town of Winden unravels.
Twin Peaks revolves around the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer.
Hannibal is a brilliant series that follows a psychiatrist and a secret cannibalistic killer.
Sherlock revolves around the classic detective story of Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman.
Lost follows a plane crash survivor on an isolated island full of secrets.
Mr. Robot follows Elliot, a brilliant but troubled hacker with a disorder.
The Leftovers is a mystery thriller that follows the story after 2% of the world's population suddenly vanishes.
Severance follows employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a horrifying procedure.
My Devil Judge revolves around a ruthless judge who turns the courtroom into a live TV show.
