Dark to Twin Peaks and Lost: Top 10 breathtaking series to watch at least once

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2025

Dark revolves around the disappearance of two kids in the town of Winden unravels.

Twin Peaks revolves around the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer.

Hannibal is a brilliant series that follows a psychiatrist and a secret cannibalistic killer.

Sherlock revolves around the classic detective story of Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman.

Lost follows a plane crash survivor on an isolated island full of secrets.

Mr. Robot follows Elliot, a brilliant but troubled hacker with a disorder.

The Leftovers is a mystery thriller that follows the story after 2% of the world's population suddenly vanishes.

Severance follows employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a horrifying procedure.

My Devil Judge revolves around a ruthless judge who turns the courtroom into a live TV show.

