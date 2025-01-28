Darr to Obsessed; TOP 10 movies about obsessive love on Prime Video
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 28, 2025
From classic thrillers to psychological dramas delve into the intense and often unsettling world of obsessive love.
Unforgettable is about David, a divorcee who falls in love and gets engaged to Julia. However, Julie's life is turned upside down when David’s former wife begins to torment her.
Darr follows Rahul who is obsessed with Kiran and stalks her constantly. However, when Kiran gets engaged to a navy officer, Rahul goes on a rampage.
Fear centers on Nicole, a 16-year-old girl, meets David at a nightclub, following which the two fall in love with each other. However, things take a turn when David reveals his darker side.
The Boy Next Door revolves around a 19-year-old boy who, after having a one-night stand with his high school teacher, develops a dangerous and deranged obsession with her.
Sleeping with the Enemy is about a woman who is forced to change her looks and her identity to escape from the most dangerous man she’s ever known.
Obsessed follows Lisa, an office temp who develops unrequited feelings for her boss, Derek, and repeatedly attempts to seduce him. When nothing works Lisa attempt suicide on his bed.
Closer centers on Dan who is in a relationship with Alice and gets bored of it. Soon he meets Anna and takes an instant liking to her. But untold things await for Dan.
Lolita is about Professor Humbert who becomes infatuated with his landlady's teenage daughter, Lolita, a 14-year-old girl. However, he marries the landlady just to be close to Lolita.
The Great Gatsby follows millionaire Jay Gatsby and his neighbor Nick Carraway who recounts his interactions with Gatsby amid the riotous parties of the Jazz Age on Long Island in New York.
Ghost revolves around a young man who is murdered. But his spirit stays behind and warns his love of the impending danger with the help of a psychic.
