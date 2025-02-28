Date Night to Yes Man; TOP 10 comedy movies that are worth watching
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 28, 2025
Here is a list of comedy movies to watch.
21 Jump Street (ZEE5) follows two police officers who are forced to relive high school when they are assigned to prevent the outbreak of a new synthetic drug.
Date Night (Prime Video) is about a couple who have a dull life. In an attempt to spice up the date night for a bit of excitement, things turn out more than they expected.
Yes Man (Prime Video) revolves around Carl, a lonely man. One day he participates in a self-help programme and is forced to say yes for an entire year.
Step Brothers (ZEE5) projects on Brennan and Dale, two grown men who are forced to live together as step brothers after their single parents marry each other.
Knocked Up (JioHotstar) focuses on Alison, a TV host and Ben, a jobless man, ends up having a one-night stand. However, things get worse when Alison is pregnant with Ben’s child.
The Hangover (JioHotstar) is about Phil, Stu, Alan, and Doug, who travel to Las Vegas for a bachelor party to celebrate Doug's impending marriage.
Dumb and Dumber (Prime Video) revolves around Lloyd and Harry who stumbles upon a suitcase full of money. They set out to find the owner.
Hot Fuzz (MX Player) focuses on police officer Nicholas who is the best across London. However, he is transferred to a remote village where he encounters various challenges.
Little Man (Netflix) cernets around a childless couple, who is happy when a person of short stature, Calvin, at their doorstep and adopts him. Unaware that he is a thief.
Airplane! (Prime Video) follows Ted, a former pilot who has a fear of flying, finds himself burdened with responsibility when most of the crew and passengers fall sick.
