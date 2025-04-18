Daveed, Gentlewoman and other Malayalam OTT releases to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2025

Here’s 8 Malayalam OTT releases you should watch out for this week

Gentlewoman: a dutiful housewife who takes matters in her own hands and investigate her husband’s affair after he’s knocked unconscious and disappears

Daveed (Zee5): a middle aged bouncer who finds himself in a fierce rivalry with a Turkish boxer which leads him through a personal journey of self-development and redemption

Dasettante Cycle (Manorama Max): A not so mundane story about A security guard's mundane life and how one incident changes it all affecting him and his family

Pravinkoodu Shappu (SonyLIV): A murder mystery following the death of Komban Babu an owner of a shop which entangles 11 people who were inside the shop when the murder happened

Jailer (Manorama Max): Jailer is a story of a prison officer’s maximum effort in reforming 5 prisoners, this movie is now available at Manorama Max

Painkili (Manorama Max): Painkilli is a romantic tale of emotional growth in Suku, Sheeba and Paachan, the movie is now available at Manorama Max

Court: State Vs A Nobody (Netflix): This courtroom drama follows a lawyer’s fight for justice for a teenager accused of a heinous crime

Bad Boyz (Prime Video, Manorama Max): This action comedy is about a group of friends who are part of bad boys arts and sports club take on the drug mafia lead by unknown people

