Day Dreamer to The Promise; Top 10 Turkish dramas to watch on MX Player
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 28, 2025
MX Player has an excellent bunch of popular Turkish dramas that will keep you hooked at the screen with its captivating storyline and acting.
Our Story revolves around a young woman who is tasked to raise her younger siblings.
Dreams and Realities revolves around the four well-educated young women who live in Istanbul.
Dreaming Of You follows a sweet young man raised by the residents of a care home.
The Promise follows a young girl who gets married to a stranger on the request of her uncle.
Endless Love revolves around a girl who is forced to give up her love life for her family.
Hear Me revolves around disadvantaged students who get enrolled in a privileged high school.
Day Dreamer revolves around a known photographer who returns back to Istanbul.
My Home My Destiny is the story of Zeynep, a young woman whose life takes a twisting turn.
Cennet revolves around a girl who was left alone as a baby and struggles through her life.
My First Love revolves around a girl surrounded by her four male friends.
