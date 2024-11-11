Deadpool and Wolverine and more: Top 8 new OTT releases this week (Nov 11 to Nov 17)

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2024

From November 11 to November 17, many movies and web series will release on OTT platforms. The much-anticipated, Deadpool and Wolverine is one of them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool & Wolverine will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 12.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 is releasing on Netflix on November 15. It is the second part of the finale.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On November 15, the second season of Silo will also begin streaming on AppleTV+.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch will stream on JioCinema from November 15. It is an interesting thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The first episode of Korean drama series Beyond Goodbye will drop on Netflix on November 14. It is about a man who feels connected to a stranger as she receives heart of his fiancé.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley - the documentary on the legendary singer will begin streaming on Netflix from November 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An Almost Christmas Story, an animated short film will release on Disney+Hotstar on November 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Freedom At Midnight is coming to SonyLIV on November 15. It is a historical drama by Nikhhil Advani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cross, a thriller series, about a decorated D.C. homicide detective will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 14.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan without makeup that prove she is true beauty

 

 Find Out More