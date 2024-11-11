Deadpool and Wolverine and more: Top 8 new OTT releases this week (Nov 11 to Nov 17)
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 11, 2024
From November 11 to November 17, many movies and web series will release on OTT platforms. The much-anticipated, Deadpool and Wolverine is one of them.
Starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool & Wolverine will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 12.
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 is releasing on Netflix on November 15. It is the second part of the finale.
On November 15, the second season of Silo will also begin streaming on AppleTV+.
The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch will stream on JioCinema from November 15. It is an interesting thriller.
The first episode of Korean drama series Beyond Goodbye will drop on Netflix on November 14. It is about a man who feels connected to a stranger as she receives heart of his fiancé.
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley - the documentary on the legendary singer will begin streaming on Netflix from November 13.
An Almost Christmas Story, an animated short film will release on Disney+Hotstar on November 15.
Freedom At Midnight is coming to SonyLIV on November 15. It is a historical drama by Nikhhil Advani.
Cross, a thriller series, about a decorated D.C. homicide detective will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 14.
